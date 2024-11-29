Bihar: Four persons killed, three injured in Arwal road accident

Patna, Nov 29 (IANS) A tragic road accident occurred on Thursday evening in the Arwal district of Bihar, claiming the lives of four persons while three others were also injured.

The incident took place around 7:30 PM near Parsadi English village, under the jurisdiction of the Town Police Station in the district.

Ali Sabri, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Town Police Station, said the victims, residents of Kamta village under Kaler police station in the district were travelling in a Mahindra Scorpio SUV en route to Patna to attend a wedding ceremony.

“The accident occurred when the vehicle, speeding through the area, hit a small speed breaker. The driver lost control of the SUV, which subsequently skidded and fell into the Son Canal adjacent to the road,” Sabri said.

“Four victims of a family died on the spot. Fortunately, three persons managed to survive despite having serious injuries. They were promptly rescued and taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be out of danger,” Sabri said.

The victims of the road accident have been identified as Parmanand Kumar (30) – Resident of Kamta village, Priyanka Kumari (28) – Resident of Kamta village, Soni Kumari (22) – Wife of Parmanand Kumar, and Tannu Kumari (1) – Daughter of Parmanand and Soni Kumari.

The injured persons are identified as Namneet Kumar (20) Savita Devi (30) and Vaijanti Devi (45).

“We have informed the family members about the accident. The dead bodies were recovered from the canal and sent for the postmortem. The injured persons are currently recuperating in the Sadar hospital,” Sabri said.

