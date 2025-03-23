Bihar Diwas 2025 showcases education, innovation & cultural programs on Day 1 at Patna's Gandhi Maidan

Patna, March 23 (IANS) Bihar Diwas 2025 began with much fanfare at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on Saturday, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar officially inaugurated the five-day celebration.

On Day 1, the event witnessed a blend of cultural performances, innovative exhibitions, and awareness initiatives, drawing a large crowd from across the country.

One of the standout attractions on the first day was the Road Safety Awareness Exhibition organised by the Transport Department of the Bihar government.

The initiative aimed to promote safe driving practices and environmentally friendly transportation, with a special focus on CNG and electric vehicles.

The special attraction of the transport department was a transport pavilion where a traffic park with interactive displays on road safety, a puppet show delivering road safety messages, a live demonstration of electric vehicle charging stations, two vehicle inspection simulators for public engagement, mobile number update facility for driving licenses, eye check-up camp for drivers and bus pass facility for students with exclusive offers were showcased.

The pavilion was inaugurated by Transport Minister Sheela Kumari Mandal, who praised the department's efforts.

During her inspection, she expressed appreciation for the creative approach toward raising awareness of road safety.

Transport Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal highlighted the Bihar government's commitment to promoting sustainable transportation.

"Registration facilities for setting up charging stations in apartment complexes or private areas are available at the stall. The state government will also provide grants for this," Agrawal said.

To inspire humanity and social responsibility, individuals who help the injured during road accidents will be specially felicitated, encouraging more people to assist accident victims.

A painting and slogan writing competition on road safety was also organised, offering exciting prizes such as helmets, key rings and reflective bands.

The initiative not only spreads awareness about safe driving but also promotes eco-friendly mobility.

It reflects the Bihar government's efforts to reduce road accidents while encouraging sustainable transportation and civic responsibility.

As part of the ongoing Bihar Diwas 2025 celebrations at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna, the Social Welfare Department has set up 13 unique stalls, showcasing various welfare schemes and community-driven initiatives.

These stalls provide valuable information about the schemes under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), Social Security, Social Welfare, and Divyangjan Empowerment Directorates. One of the major attractions at the stall is the focus on welfare of the elderly citizens.

Visitors are given step-by-step guidance on how to apply for the government pension scheme. The process is explained in a simple and accessible manner, encouraging more elderly individuals to avail the benefits.

A dedicated eye check-up camp has been set up for the elderly. Senior citizens can get their eyes tested for free, promoting the importance of eye health among the elderly population.

The ICDS department organised two traditional community-based ceremonies to promote maternal and child health: Godhbharai Sanskar (Baby Shower for Pregnant Women), is an initiative that provides pregnant women with crucial information on vaccination schedules, nutrition and medicines, hygiene and rest during pregnancy.

This initiative aims to educate and empower expectant mothers to ensure a healthy pregnancy.

Annaprashan Sanskar (First Solid Food Ceremony) meant that six-month-old children were introduced to solid food as part of this cultural ritual.

The focus is on promoting early nutrition to ensure the proper growth and development of infants.

The Social Welfare Department also presented a detailed model of Anganwadi centres demonstrating how essential nutrition and health services are provided to children under the age of six years, and pregnant and lactating women.

The model emphasises the role of community support in early childhood development. A special section showcased the importance of millets, which are known for their nutritional benefits.

The display aimed to revive the popularity of traditional grains, promoting them as a healthy and sustainable diet option.

The Labour Resources Department inaugurated its high-tech departmental stall on Saturday, featuring cutting-edge technologies and information on various government schemes.

The stall aims to highlight employment opportunities for youth, women, and workers through skill development.

Deepak Anand, Secretary of the Labour Resources Department, inaugurated the stall and extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of the Bihar Diwas.

"The Labour Resources Department is working in the interest of all the workers of the state. We are preparing the youth, women, and workers as per the demand of the market by giving them skill training. This will give them better employment opportunities, which will lead to rapid development of the state," Anand said.

The stall displayed a live model of the Centre of Excellence (CoE), developed in collaboration with Tata Technologies at the Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

The CoE aims to bridge the gap between traditional skills and modern industry demands.

During the event, technologies demonstrated including automation and industrial robotics, how connected devices can revolutionise industries, promoting sustainable transportation technologies, demonstrating innovative prototyping and manufacturing techniques and offering immersive learning experiences.

The robotics display by Tata Tech captivated visitors, offering a glimpse into the future of industry and employment.

The CoE is designed to equip youth with advanced technical skills to meet industry standards, promote self-employment and entrepreneurship through innovative technologies and provide better employment opportunities in high-demand sectors.

During the event, Alok Kumar, Special Secretary; Sunil Kumar Yadav, Director, Planning and Training; Rajesh Bharti, Labour Commissioner of Bihar, Suresh Kumar Singh, Mission Director, Bihar Skill Development Mission; and Manish Kumar, Representative from Tata Tech, were present.

The stall highlighted how the Labour Resources Department is transforming Bihar's workforce by aligning it with the needs of modern industries.

Through skill training and advanced technologies, the department aims to empower youth, women, and workers, thereby accelerating the state's economic growth.

The National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, is hosting the Patna Book Festival 2025 at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

This event is part of NBT's ongoing mission to promote book culture and reading habits across India through fairs, workshops, and literary festivals.

Having successfully concluded the New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, the focus now shifts to Bihar's capital, where book lovers from across the state and beyond are gathering to celebrate the world of literature.

The festival boasts nearly 300 book stalls, featuring publishers and exhibitors from various parts of India, showcasing a diverse collection of books across Hindi, English, regional languages, etc.

The book lovers can get fiction, non-fiction, children's literature, academic books, and other books here.

Authors and geographies from every corner of India are coming here to participate in this event.

A major highlight of the festival is the Children's Corner, which offers a daily line-up of exciting activities designed to inspire and engage young minds.

Puppetry and Storytelling Sessions -- Interactive stories and performances, poetry and theatre workshops -- encouraging creative expression, art competition based on Bihar Day celebrations, Madhubani art workshop -- showcasing Bihar's traditional art form, young poets' session -- platform for aspiring poets are the main attraction.

One of the most awaited sessions is the participation of young writers from Bihar, who were mentored under the first and second editions of the PM-YUVA Mentorship Scheme.

Prominent young writers include Utkarsh Anand, Nisar Ahmed, Safia Akhtar Subhani and Deepshikha are participated in it.

The recently launched PM-YUVA 3.0 scheme is now open for aspiring writers across India until April 10, 2025, encouraging fresh literary voices to emerge.

The Patna Book Festival 2025 is not just an event; it is a celebration of knowledge, culture, and creativity.

With its mix of book stalls, interactive sessions, and cultural programmes, the festival promises something for everyone -- from avid readers to aspiring writers.

