'Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Sana Sultan talks about her past relationship, says ‘God has given me great intuition’

While speaking about the incident, Sana said: “God has given me great intuition. I noticed some changes in my then-boyfriend. I tried calling him, and he didn’t pick up. He always has his phone and smartwatch on him, so it was almost impossible for him to miss my calls.”

“My friend called me just then and sensed my tension through my voice. She sneaked outside my boyfriend's house and heard a woman's voice inside.”

Sana then said that her former boyfriend gave the explanation that the woman was just a friend.

“A week later, he called and said, ‘Finished playing detective? She was just a friend, and I didn't tell you because I knew you would react like this.’ I replied, ‘I learned what I needed to know and understood,” she told Sai.

Sana added: “If she was just a friend, you wouldn’t have driven my friend away.’ Later, he stalked my stories and found out my location. He once called me trying to explain, and even that girl stepped in to clarify, but I had already moved on. Now we are both happy with our lives.”

Listening to her plight, Sai Ketan said: “If I were in his place, I would have invited you inside as well. We would’ve hung out together instead of me hiding my friend from you.”

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.