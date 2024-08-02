‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Anil Kapoor says contestants have become like his own kids

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Ahead of the grand finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' on Friday, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, who made his debut with the controversial reality show, shared that the contestants have become like his own children, making it tough for him to say goodbye.

The actor said: “Being a part of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' has felt like joining a big, crazy family. The contestants have become like my own kids, and it’s tough for me to say goodbye. I’ve loved every minute of this journey, and I’m so proud of how far everyone has come.”

“Each of them brought so much energy and fun to the house, and I’ve grown quite attached to them. The grand finale is going to be exciting, but I’ll definitely miss the daily dose of 'Bigg Boss' drama in my life,” added Anil.

Before the winner is announced, the Top 5 contestants get a chance to meet their family members after a month-long stint in the show.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Gharwalon ka bhar aaya dil aur tham gayi dhadkanein jab vo mile apnon se.”

Kritika Malik’s mother came to meet her, and the two got emotional. Her mother was heard telling her to win the trophy.

Sai Ketan’s rumoured partner, Shivangi Khedkar, was seen telling him to come out as a new person.

Naezy was seen telling his father how he learned several lessons, including taking on responsibility.

Former contestant and tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani predicts Naezy and Sana Makbul as the top two.

She shared that Naezy has a slightly greater chance of winning.

“Sana Makbul and Naezy both have strong stats at the moment, and I see them in the top two, but Naezy has slightly greater chances to be the winner! His stars are very powerful right now.”

“Sana also has chances to win, but Naezy’s planets, like Venus, are particularly strong at the moment, so he might lift the trophy! Both their stars are very powerful, with Venus being especially influential,” Munisha said ahead of the finale.

She added that she still feels slightly more confident about Sana.

“But may the best person win. Sana got the card of the sun, and Naezy got the card of the world. Both these cards indicate success, so it’s a bit difficult to say exactly, but whoever wins, they both will greatly benefit from this show!”

Reflecting on her journey in season 3, Munisha said: “I had a fantastic journey; it has been really positive for me. I received a great response. The show brought out everyone’s personality. Some people bonded well, and some had a good journey and learned valuable life lessons. It was a great experience, and I would do it again in a heartbeat!”

The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Grand Finale will take place on JioCinema Premium.

