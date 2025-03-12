Big B talks about 'bhaiyu' Abhishek Bachchan’s “Be Happy”

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has extended his gratitude to his fans, whom he refers to as his “Extended Family or EF”, for continuous engagement of his son Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film “Be Happy.”

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared a monochrome picture of him greeting his EFs on the gates of his home. A glimpse of the fans holding a placard, which reads ”Be Happy” can be seen faintly.

Big B worte in Hindi: “Prachar hai, apne EF se aagrah aane waali bhaiyyu ki film ‘Be Happy’ ka nirantar vyavhar; vishay ko prachalit karne ke liye. (The promotion is on, with a request to the Ef for the continuous engagement of Bhaiyyu’s upcoming film ‘Be Happy’, to make the subject widespread.)

“14 March OTTpe aane waale Prime Amazon pe. EF ne bahut hi maan se is ko chapa hai social media pe aur hum apna abhaar prakat karta hu sab ko. Shabd ke badkar koi awaaz nahi goonjti. Is gunjan ko vyapak banana aap pe hai. (Releasing on March 14 on Amazon Prime, Ef has wholeheartedly shared it on social media, and I extend my gratitude to everyone.”

“No sound resonates louder than words. It is up to you to amplify this resonance.”

He went on to write: “The seat be the seat of power , often spoken of .. for the writer the seat be the seat for its creative adhesiveness .. for musician that seat be the keyboard for the eternal notes of harmony ..”

The passage metaphorically describes how a "seat" symbolises power, creativity, and connection across different fields..

The cine icon, referring to his connection with his fans, says his seat represents a deep emotional bond with them.

“For me my seat be the seat of my connect with the Ef .. Each time I sit on it the words emotions and content just flows out unhindered .. I am seated now .. on that seat .. And the emotions flow ..”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.