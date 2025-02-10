Big B to Rohit Sharma: Best way to silence criticism is to perform beyond expectation

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on captain Rohit Sharma, who hit a sparkling 119 runs leading to India’s win against Britain and said that the best way to silence criticism is to perform beyond expectation.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he first shared about getting a foot massage.

“Pairon ki aaj maalish ki, aur pata chala kitna sukh chupa hua tha mere liye. The feet we stand on .. the ground it covers .. the distances it is used for .. and at the end of day, when it has been given a massage , is the realisation what has been missed all these years,” he wrote.

He then lauded Rohit Sharma.

“A slight fade in the main event , but the courageous beating given to the Brits in Cricket .. simply incredible .. The best way to silence criticism is to perform beyond expectation .. and Rohit did just that ..”

“The bheja (brain) is an instrument of unlimited capacity .. the largest Data Bank ever invented .. even in its saturated state it has room for another saturation .. IT and AI and VR and AR .. the take overs and the conquerors of the Universe .. the generation of the day chooses the above and independently , beyond the parents advise .. what a wonderful world we all live in ..

I move to dream now ..”

Rohit Sharma made 119 runs and guided India to a four-wicket win over England in the second ODI on Sunday.

Rohit’s masterly 32nd ODI century, laced with 12 fours and seven sixes, along with Shubman Gill’s 60 and handy knocks from Shreyas Iyer (44) and Axar Patel (41 not out) helped India chase down 305 with 33 balls remaining and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Big B on February 5 shared a rare picture from the day son Abhishek Bachchan. He took to his blog, where he shared a monochrome picture. The image, Amitabh was seen standing in a maternity ward. A group of nurses are gathered around the infant incubator, where the newborn Abhishek can be seen all swaddled up in a cloth.

