Big B reveals how his mother's influence turned him into 'angry young man'

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, who will turn 82 on Friday, has revealed how he became an "angry young man".

Big B is one of the biggest megastars of India having cultivated the audience across age groups and stratas of the society. The actor rose to prominence with his image of the “angry young man” character template created by the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed.

But, it seems like Big B started showing the signs of being an angry young man from a very tender age.

Recently, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan along with his son Junaid graced the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ hosted by Big B. During the episode, the veteran actor narrated a story from his childhood when he was beaten up by his friends. A crying Amitabh Bachchan, an unfathomable sight perhaps, went home, and told his mother Teji Bachchan that his friends had beaten him up.

Looking at the sight of her poor boy, Teji Bachchan, who was a social activist, told him to go back and beat those boys up in return thereby empowering the young Big B to not let anyone take him for granted. Big B said that he went back and beat the pulp out of those boys.

As Amitabh Bachchan narrated the story, Aamir said, “That was the birth of the angry young man”, listening to this Big B burst into laughter.

During the episode, Aamir also furnished evidence of being Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest fan as he gave him a copy of his wedding invitation card. The ‘Ghajini’ actor then told him, “I have provided the evidence for being the number 1 fan of yours”.

Big B, who ruled the cinema in the mid1970s and the early 1980s, has many loyal fans across the country and the diaspora community owing to his stature as a megastar and his image of the “angry young man” of the 1970s.

