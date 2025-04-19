Big B, Deepika Padukone, late Irffan Khan-starrer ‘Piku’ to re-release on May 9

Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) As “Piku” gears up to celebrate its 10th anniversary, actress Deepika Padukone shared that the film, which will re-release on May 9, will always have her heart.

Deepika took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan talking about his character Bhasker’s journey in “Piku”. The video then shares some moments from the film.

“A film that will always have my heart - PIKU is back in theatres on 9th May, 2025 to celebrate its 10th Anniversary! Irrfan, we miss you! And think about you every so often…” Deepika wrote in the caption.

“Piku” was released on May 8 in 2015. The comedy drama film is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan along with Moushumi Chatterjee, Jisshu Sengupta and Raghubir Yadav. The megastar won his record-setting fourth National Film Award for Best Actor at the 63rd National Film Awards.

The film revolved around Piku, an architect and her ageing but nagging father Bhaskor Banerjee, who come close via a road trip to Kolkata despite their disparate ideologies and fights over trivial issues.

On the acting front, Deepika was last seen in Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. Based on an original story ideated by Kshitij Patwardhan, the film stars Ajay Devgn in the title role, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise.

Deepika is married to Ranveer Singh, whom she began dating in August 2012. In October 2018, the couple announced their impending marriage. They married in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy. On 8 September 2024, she gave birth to their daughter Dua.

