Big B credits his makeup artist for making him look 'khoobsurat' on 'KBC 15'

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to host the 15th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', has credited his makeup artist Deepak Sawant for making him look 'khoobsurat' on the screen.

The video which was shared by the makers on the social media on Wednesday, is titled as "#ABUnplugged ye version hai nirala, sabko dete hain #AmitabhBachchan ji unke kaam ka credit!".

The Reel video shows Big B sitting on the seat in front of the computer on the set of 'KBC 15', with his makeup artist Deepak giving final touches to him. Referring to Deepak, Big B is seen saying, "Humara jo chehra hai na yeh sab inki badolat hai. Inka naam hai Deepak Sawant. Ye hamara chehra banate hai. Agar hum khoobsurat lag rahe hai to inki badolat."

He further said: "Apko batade 40 saal se yeh hai humare saath." Big B is donning a black coloured three-piece suit set, with a white shirt, and completed the look with white sports shoes.”

Earlier, Big B's stylist Priya Patil had revealed that she will style the actor with evolving fashion trends that the megastar pulls off with elan.

Speaking about the ‘badlaav’ in Bachchan’s look this season, Priya had said: "For the 15th Season of KBC, my mood board included the brief of keeping the look ‘new’ and ‘fresh.’ Keeping the classic look intact, we have gone a step ahead, and added newer elements to it.”

“Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, Bandhgalas and Jodhpuris, but I am introducing a 'Colour Play' which will be a contrasting combination of colours. To elaborate, the waistcoats will have colour patterns like wine against navy, black and white, powder blue and navy, pinstripes with plains, checks with plains, and more,” she shared.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ is set to premiere on August 14 on Sony.

