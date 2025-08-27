Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza express concern over Jammu and Kashmir flashfloods

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Bollywood actresses Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza have expressed their concerns over the mayhem unleashed by the flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently the two actresses took to the Stories section of their Instagram, and spoke about the natural calamity.

Bhumi re-shared a picture of the devastating floods in the union territory. The text on the picture read, “Next 24 hours critical for Jammu and Kashmir”.

She wrote on the picture, “Praying for everyone in all the flood hit areas”.

Dia Mirza shared a more scary video in which the wrath of the river had swept away a part of the road. The actress was more direct, and asked for accountability behind the reckless harm to the environment for human development.

She wrote, “First Himachal, Uttrakhand and now Jammu and Kashmir... it has been relentless... will this shake up the conscience of those destroying every system in nature that ensures balance? ‘On the highway to man made hell (sic)’”.

The recent flashfloods in Jammu-Kashmir have claimed 30 lives in Vaishno Devi landslide with the network coverage being cut off.

Telecom services have collapsed across large parts of the Union Territory, leaving millions cut off from communication and worsening the crisis. Over 3,500 residents have been safely evacuated. Teams from District Administration, J&K Police, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and local volunteers have been working on evacuation and relief in the worst-hit areas, while authorities are also focused on restoring critical infrastructure and essential services.

The flashfloods in Jammu and Kashmir follow the wrath of cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Western Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir are warming faster than the rest of India, which allows the atmosphere to carry more moisture and produce heavier rainfall. The relief work is underway in the union territory.

