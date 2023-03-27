Bhopal: Contractual healthcare workers stage protest to press their demands

Bhopal, March 27 (IANS) A number of contractual health workers voicing concern over their future and pressing the government to regularise their jobs staged a protest outside the bungalow of Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary here on Monday.

One of the protesting workers said they should be given permanent appointments as they have been serving the people for more than a decade.

The protesters also sought a change in the rules in the new group 5 recruitment by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

Another protester said those health workers who have been working for 10 to 15 years need to be adjusted (for positions) without any exams as the posts in the department are vacant.

"This is not the first time contractual healthcare workers are raising their voices to get attention to their demand. We did not receive anything except a bunch of assurances from the government. It has been 15 to 20 years, but no relief has been given to the contractual employees and no adjustments were made. The BJP government had implemented a policy on June 5, 2018 but we did not receive the benefit of that too," Contractual Employees Union State Executive President, Jitendra Singh Bhadauria said.

He further stated that healthcare workers who helped others receive Ayushman cards for others are, however, not eligible for these cards.

"We are not even eligible for BPL (Below Poverty Line) cards... we are not eligible for insurance. So, we request the minister to accept our demand so that we can return to our workplace and serve the public," he added.

The opposition Congress has also extended its support to protesting healthcare workers, saying the government should resolve the issue.

"The Madhya Pradesh government should issue amendments to the rules of recruitment examination of healthcare workers without delay. The future of 7,000 contractual health workers of Madhya Pradesh is at stake because of the advertisement issued for the recruitment examination," said former chief minister and state Congress unit chief Kamal Nath.

