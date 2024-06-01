Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav casts his vote in UP's Ghazipur with his mother

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor and politician Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known by his screen name Nirahua, exercised his civic responsibility by casting his vote in Ghazipur on Saturday during the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

He arrived at the polling station with his mother, Chandrajyoti Yadav.

After voting, the actor said: "The boy from this village has reached the largest Panchayat of India. One vote holds power in this democracy. I appeal to everyone to cast their vote; it's your right."

Dinesh joined politics by becoming a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lucknow in 2019.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.