Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri grooves to 'Devra Hi Tempo Balam Fortuner’ sung by Shilpi Raj

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri on Friday shared a dancing video on her recently released song titled ‘Devra H Tempo Balam Fortuner’, leaving the fans in awe of her beauty and dance moves.

Neelam, who is currently shooting for her upcoming movie 'Nagin 2' in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, took to Instagram and posted a Reel video for her 4.4 million followers.

In the video, Neelam is dressed in a black and white checkered half-sleeved top paired with a mini black skirt, seated on an E-rickshaw, joyfully dancing to her track ‘Devra H Tempo Balam Fortuner’.

The actress opted for a natural makeup look and her long tresses are left open.

In the caption, Neelam wrote: “Devra tempo Balam Fortuner”.

Fans showered admiration in the comments section. One fan called her the "queen of hearts", while another described her as "so beautiful so elegant". Another fan commented "so hot".

The music video of ‘Devra H Tempo Balam Fortuner’ features Neelam Giri and Pravesh Lal Yadav. The song is sung by Shilpi Raj with music by Arya Sharma and lyrics by Mukesh Mishra.

Choreographed by Sunny Sonkar, and directed by Goldi Jaiswal, the song is streaming on Nirahua Music World’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, ‘Nagin 2’ also stars Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu', and Aamrapali Dubey alongside Neelam, with Sanjay Pandey and Manoj Singh Tiger in pivotal roles.

On her professional journey, Neelam made her on-screen debut in 2021 with ‘Babul’, directed by Awdhesh Mishra. She has starred in films like ‘Ijjat Ghar’, ‘Tun Tun’, and ‘Kalakand’.

Her upcoming Bhojpuri projects include ‘Up-61 Love Story of Ghazipur’, ‘Anand Aashram’, ‘Ghar Pariwar’, ‘Risto ka Batwara’, ‘Man Mohini’, and ‘Ghoonghat mein Ghotala 3’.

