Bhojpuri actor-singer Khesari Lal Yadav takes a dig at Diljit Dosanjh

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor and singer Khesari Lal Yadav recently made headlines with his playful comment regarding Diljit Dosanjh's much-publicized ‘Dil-Luminati India’ concert.

The tour, which spanned several Indian cities, attracted huge audiences and featured Diljit’s signature high-energy performances. However, Khesari couldn’t resist taking a cheeky jab at the name of the Punjabi star's concert.

On Saturday, Khesari shared a video from one of his own stage shows, captioning it, “Leaving behind all that Illuminati... Look here...)” In the video, he addressed the crowd, urging them to raise their hands in celebration and proclaim their pride in their roots, particularly on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

While Khesari's message resonated with his fans, it was the caption that hinted at an indirect dig at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert name. This isn’t the first time Khesari has poked fun at Dosanjh; He often shares his light-hearted banter on social media, showcasing the friendly rivalry that exists between two artists. While fans of Khesari Lal Yadav supported him, he faced backlash from the fanbase of Diljit Dosanjh.

One netizen commented, “Hey, Khesari, why are you comparing yourself to Diljit? He doesn't even know someone like you! He's sold out stadiums all over the world! You come to Delhi, and five people don’t even know who you are!” Another added, “Rofl... Yeh kaun hai be?”

Talking about, the "Dil-Luminati tour", Diljit’s performance in Delhi marked the beginning of his extensive 10-city tour. The tour includes stops in various cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, and Kolkata, among others. The singer launched the Indian segment of his Dil-Luminati tour in the national capital on October 26. The Dil-Luminati tour is set to conclude in Guwahati on December 29.

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in Jaipur for his concert. Before his performance scheduled for Sunday evening, the singer received a royal welcome from Princess Diya Kumari, a prominent figure of the Royal Family of Jaipur and the current Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan.

