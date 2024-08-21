Bharat Bandh: Internet suspended, schools & colleges closed in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 21 (IANS) Educational institutes and markets in parts of Rajasthan were closed on Wednesday in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti.

Also, Internet services were suspended in four districts -- Bharatpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur and Deeg-Kumher from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. as a precautionary measure.

The impact of Bharat Bandh was seen in parts of Jaipur where markets were closed, and the bus and taxi services were disrupted.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said that an additional police force has been deployed in the state capital. Police will take immediate action against people creating any kind of disturbance, he said.

"Under no circumstances, disturbance and vandalism will be tolerated. Police are keeping special vigil on all the intersections and procession routes of the city. Action will be taken as per rules against those who disturb the peace," he added.

Colleges and universities, including Maharani College, Maharaja College, and Agrawal College were closed for the day.

Further different teams formed by Aarakshan Bachao Sangharsh Samiti were taking out rallies in groups in their respective areas in Jaipur. A rally in support of the bandh will start from Ramniwas Bagh and will pass through Chaura Rasta, Tripolia Bazaar, Badi Chaupad, Johri Bazaar, Sanganeri Gate, and MI Road while ending at Ramniwas Bagh. After this, a memorandum will be given to the collector.

Also, a holiday has been declared for the day in all educational institutions in Sikar, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Deeg, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Tonk, Bhilwara, Neemkathana, Kota, Sriganganagar, Chittorgarh and Bharatpur. Exams at Kota, Shekhawati and Matsya Universities have been postponed.

The effect of Bharat Bandh was also visible in Alwar. The police administration has been on alert mode. Shops have been closed, and markets and roads wore a deserted look. Even the plying of buses has been suspended here.

Special police contingents have been deployed at various places in Jodhpur. Schools and colleges are closed here. Many traders associations have supported the bandh till 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police Nishant Bhardwaj said that in view of the call for bandh, the police force has been deployed at various places in the city.

The Bhim Army along with other organisations will gather at Jodhpur's Jalori Gate intersection and will reach the District Collectorate office through various routes of the city and submit a memorandum to the District Collector. At the same time, Anand Azad of Bhim Army said that they are opposing the decision of the Supreme Court. "The Honorable Supreme Court is working to divide our castes, we request that we should not be divided."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirori Lal Meena has said that some people are playing politics in the name of reservation by misleading the SC-ST classes by calling this bandh. He said that he stands with the Supreme Court's decision on the reservation.

