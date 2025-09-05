Bhakra Dam water level starts falling, says Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (IANS) The water level of the Bhakra Dam has started coming down as it was 1678.66 feet on Friday, almost half a foot lower than 1679.05 feet a day earlier, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said.

He said that rainfall in the coming days is expected to be less than before, and weather conditions are predicted to remain favourable everywhere.

"This is indeed a relief," he said. Bains said that continuous monitoring of the situation is being carried out. For several days, he has been on the ground with workers to intensify relief and rescue operations.

Education Minister Bains further directed the acceleration of the ongoing work to strengthen the weakened Satluj embankment at Hariwal village in his assembly constituency, Anandpur Sahib.

He said officials and his teams are continuously present on-site, ensuring that no local resident faces any difficulty. Jumbo bags are being brought in, and volunteers are actively working at every location where there is a possibility of impact, he said, adding that with everyone’s cooperation, the work will be completed soon.

Bains said that riverbanks are being reinforced with the jumbo bags. The minister expressed gratitude, saying that during this difficult time, support has come from all directions, saints, religious leaders, social service organisations, panchayats, sarpanches, youth clubs, women, and especially the young volunteers, who, along with the administration, have played a vital role in relief and rescue work. He said that wherever there is need, AAP volunteers are working with dedication and sincerity.

A helpline number 87279-62441 has also been issued, and every needy person is being assisted. All of this is being made possible with the collective support from well-wishers, Bains said, adding that in the next two to three days, conditions are expected to improve further, and for this, they are thankful to the Almighty.

