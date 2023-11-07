Beyonce Knowles left 150 costumes unworn at her tour

Los Angeles, Nov 6 (IANS) Singer Beyonce Knowles got "maybe 150 costumes" as part of her "Renaissance World Tour" that went unworn.

The 42-year-old superstar had more than 600 costumes designed and created for the mammoth global concert - which wrapped up in September after raking in a reported $579 million and becoming the highest-grossing tour by a female artist in history - but now her mother Tina, 69, has revealed that a significant amount was never seen on stage.

"She still has maybe 150 costumes that she hasn't worn, but every night she did at least four to five new costumes."

Actually, she told me she wanted to have more than one stylist. I actually hired four people - it would have been impossible. We had over 600 costumes to choose from," she said on US TV show "Sherri", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Tina, who has worked as a fashion designer, also revealed that the 'Break My Soul' songstress can be "really mean" backstage and later bursts into tears after her behaviour backstage but can understand where her daughter is coming from.

She said: "We laughed about this recently because I was saying, 'Girl, you get really mean back there,' and I am really happy that I don't have to be back there anymore. She'll be like, 'Mama, I'm so sorry,' and I'm like, 'I know'."

Tina added: "Sometimes she'll be crying, and I was like, 'She crying because she knows she just said some crazy stuff to us. But that's the heat of the moment, because you're trying to get your shoes on, and everybody's waiting, and if somebody's messing up or they lose the shoes, then you messed up the whole show. So I understand it(sic)."

