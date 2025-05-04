Beyonce has a sweet family moment on stage during her tour

Los Angeles, May 4 (IANS) Pop icon Beyonce had a sweet moment on stage with her family. The singer-songwriter invited her mum Tina on stage, alongside her daughters during her Cowboy Carter tour in America.

The 43-year-old was performing in Los Angeles when she decided to pay a heartfelt tribute to her 'mama', reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Making a special announcement, the Texas Hold 'Em singer told the crowd, "Today is a big day because my mother, who worked so hard on her book, has the Number 1 book on the New York Times bestsellers".

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', ahe then urged fans to congratulate her 71-year-old mom, who has just released her memoir Matriarch, by shouting "Congratulations, Mama T".

Daughters Blue Ivy, 13, and seven-year-old Rumi were also on stage and proudly clapped along with the cheering audience as Beyoncé gave her mum a hug. And it's not the first time her daughters have appeared on stage with her during her latest tour.

Blue donned a newspaper print jumpsuit to dance with her famous mum to her track America Has a problem. The teenager even did her own dance routine as Beyonce performed her hit 'Deja Vu'. While little sister Rumi also took to the stage to dance to the song Protector, which doting mum Beyonce dedicated to her.

But there didn't appear to be any sign of Beyonce's seven-year-old son Sir - who is Rumi's twin and the third child she shares with rapper husband Jay-Z. Her little boy seems to prefer to stay out of the spotlight for now, but her daughters look happy to shine and could follow in their famous mum's footsteps by having dance or music careers if their latest performances are anything to go by.

It's believed that Sir is kept in the wings because he's uninterested in the limelight that comes with his megastar parents' performances.

Lifting the lid on the twins' different personalities in 2019, grandma Tina said, "The girl (Rumi) is really just going to rule the world, and the boy (Sir) is kind of laid back and chills like the dad". She added that "(Blue Ivy) is the Queen B. The second Queen B".

Sir is said to prefer being quieter and is interested in "all of the numbers stuff, so he's not into fashion as much". In 2020, Sir's grandad, Mathew said of the youngster, "Sir, he just wants his world to himself". However, he said his twin sister, Rumi, reminded him more of Beyonce's sister Solange, who, while a performer like her sibling, prefers to keep more of a low profile.

Though Beyonce, who is thought to be worth an eye-watering £600 million, enjoyed a hugely successful Renaissance World Tour two years ago, it seems she is struggling to sell tickets this time round and empty seats covered with blankets have been spotted in some stadiums during her gigs.

Her latest album, Cowboy Carter, is taking her on a 32-city run across the US and Europe, visiting Los Angeles, Chicago, New Jersey, Paris, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, and Las Vegas.

