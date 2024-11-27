Bengal LoP demands visa denial for Bangladeshi citizens

Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday raised the demand for the denial of all kinds of visas including medical visas to Bangladeshi citizens.

West Bengal BJP also took out a protest rally condemning the arrest of International Society For Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monk and spokesperson of Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagaran Jote Chinmoy Krishna Das, popularly known as Chinmoy Prabhu.

The rally led by Adhikari reached the office of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata and a delegation of protesters submitted a memorandum demanding an immediate release of Chinmoy Prabhu as well to stop attacks and atrocities on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

The LoP also spoke with the media persons and raised the demand for the denial of visas including medical visas to Bangladeshi citizens.

“You go to Karachi or Lahore for treatment. Do not come here. We demand that all sorts of visas to Bangladeshi citizens including medical visas should be stopped,” he said.

He added that a gathering will be organised by Bangiya Sanatan Hindu Samjaj. “This will not be a political gathering and so we invite everybody to participate in it,” he said.

He said that there would be a road blockade and the Benapole-Petrapole border in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

He said that only the cross-border goods vehicles will be blocked and not the passenger vehicles.

Earlier, the LoP also staged a protest within the state Assembly premises over the arrest of Chinmoy Prabhu.

He added that he would also reach out to the Union government so that all cross-border trades with Bangladesh will be put on hold till the time Prabhu is released.

“The Bangladesh government should not forget how much they are dependent on India for supply of essential commodities. So the supply of commodities to Bangladesh should be stopped unless Chinmoy Prabhu is released,” said Adhikari

