Bengal LoP alleges irregularities in govt land sale, seeks Guv intervention

Kolkata, March 16 (IANS) The leader of the opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari has written to Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and urged him to inquire into alleged corruption in disposing of state government-owned land at undervalued price to a private entity.

In the letter, a copy of which is available with IANS, the leader of the opposition has alleged that the said 5.6 acres of land belong to state correctional administrative reforms department at the prime place of Alipore in South Kolkata is being disposed of at undervalued rate under the Alipore Green City Development project. This, according to the leader of the opposition, will cause a loss of Rs 876 crore to the state exchequer.

In his letter, the leader of the opposition has pointed out that the said land, where there is a saleable portion of 10 lakh square feet is being disposed of to a Mumbai-based private entity at a throwaway price of Rs 414 crore, which is much lesser than the exorbitantly high market price of land in the prime area.

Adhikari has pointed out that when construction of around 350 flats under this project will be complete in the financial year 2028-29, the said private entity will make a profit of Rs 1,290 crore and this will happen because of getting the land at a throwaway price.

The leader of the opposition has alleged that this is being done by an influential minister of the state cabinet in association with certain bureaucrats in the state.

However, the West Bengal minister of state for correctional service, Akhil Giri has rubbished the allegations and said that the entire project is being undertaken in a transparent manner. "There is absolutely no corruption in the matter. The allegations made are totally baseless," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.