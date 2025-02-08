Bengal govt announces formation of synergy committee for easy clearance of investment proposals

Kolkata, Feb 8 (IANS) The West Bengal government, on Saturday, announced the formation of a state-level investment synergy committee (SLISC) as a single window for clearance of investment proposals for the state.

According to a notification issued from the office of Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Saturday, this committee has been formed to facilitate growth and enhance the “ease of doing business” in the state and expedite the process of obtaining necessary approvals and clearances for setting up and operating industrial projects and other investments.

As per the notification, besides the said state-level synergy committee, there will also be a district-level investment synergy committee in each district.

“The initiative is to provide a streamlined, single-window interface for approvals, enabling entrepreneurs and investors to obtain required clearances without unnecessary delays,” the notification read.

The objective is also, the notification claimed, to provide a single-point interface and provide a centralised platform for all investment proposals and business-related services.

This will also facilitate timely approvals, eliminate bottlenecks, and support investments across sectors besides ensuring real-time monitoring, grievance redressal and data integration, the state government has claimed in the notification.

“The committee will convene fortnightly to review and address pending applications. Entrepreneurs/investors may present their projects, if so representing the meetings, for real-time resolution of queries and clarifications,” the notification read.

The secretariat assistance to the committee will be provided by the state industry, commerce & enterprises department.

“This State Level Investment Synergy Committee would further strengthen West Bengal’s position as a leading investment destination and provide unmatched support to the investors,” the notification read.

Earlier this week, the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)-2025 was organised, the annual event to showcase the state as an investment destination.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed that this time the event has attracted total investment proposals worth Rs 4,40 lakh crore for West Bengal.

