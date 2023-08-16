Ben Affleck is more than satisfied as he turns 51, life seems perfect for him

Los Angeles, Aug 16 (IANS) Ben Affleck turned 51 recently and has said that he is alive, well and thriving feeling more than satisfied with his life as things have been going very well for him.

As reported by People magazine, the 'Argo' actor was reportedly very happy on his birthday, with the source revealing that "Everything is going well in his life. He is happy and content."

The acclaimed actor-producer-director shared his birthday with his wife Jennifer Lopez. Congratulating him, the 54-year-old actress shared a video with a cute vintage song on Instagram in celebration of Affleck's 51st birthday. "Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!" Lopez wrote in the post's caption.

In the sweet birthday post, the happy couple wore matching white shirts as they spent some quality time together, enjoying themselves with no cares in the world. Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding at midnight on July 17, 2022.

The 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' actor seems more than alive and in happy spirits, the People reported. Earlier this month, he and his wife left the Flying Point Surf and Skate store in Southampton, New York.

"They were very friendly to the staff and were both very happy that afternoon. After exiting, they smiled and started walking down the sidewalk to continue their day," the source mentioned.

In one photo, the 'Marry Me' star wrapped her arms around Affleck while standing behind him, while another shot showed her smiling as she and Affleck embraced each other from the side in a tender moment.

"Thank you all for the birthday love. Here's a lil peek into my party," Lopez wrote at the time. "Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends. All the kids were there, it was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!"

She further mentioned: "I felt so appreciated and acknowledged by my loved ones, and I'm extremely grateful to be where I am today at this point in my life’s journey with so many beautiful, caring people to share it all with."

Concluding her post, the actress wrote: "Wishing you all the same love and happiness on your birthday and always."

