Beed Sarpanch murder: Charge sheet names Walmik Karad as mastermind

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in its 1,800-page charge sheet filed in the brutal killing of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh has named Walmik Karad, who is a close associate of NCP leader and state minister Dhananjay Munde as the mastermind.

Karad has already been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the Rs 2 crore extortion from a developer of a wind power project, Avaada Energy and this case is linked to the murder of the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Along with Karad, the seven others have been named in the charge sheet as accused in the case. The police have already arrested seven including Karad while Krishna Andhale is still missing after the murder took place in December last year. The Special Investigation Team led by senior IPS officer Basavaraj Teli is also probing the case.

The chargesheet has been filed along with matching voice samples of Karad and the company employees, and CCTV footage showing the connection of the accused in the murder case with the extortion crime.

The police sources said that after CID investigation with the help of about 180 witnesses and a jury, Walmik has been named as the mastermind of the crime. Evidence has been presented against eight accused including Karad. The 'digital' evidence in this investigation conducted under the guidance of Investigation Officer Basavaraj Teli has been examined and prepared by the forensic laboratory.

In the extortion case, Walmik has been accused of being the mastermind behind the crime, saying, "End him as soon as he comes, otherwise he will be forced to beg." Among the accused, Sudarshan Ghule and his accomplices were involved in organised crime. The charge sheet states that he and his accomplices committed 11 crimes in 10 years in Kej, Ambajogai from Beed district and Dharur and Kalamb from Dharashiv district.

According to the charge sheet, on October 8, 2024, Avaada Energy’s Land Acquisition Officer Shivaji Thopte went to meet Walmik Karad at his office in Parli at his request. Vishnu Chate was present at that time. At this time, Karad threatened, 'If you want to keep the company running, pay Rs 2 crore or else stop all the work of Avada Company in Beed district.' Further, on November 29, for the same demand, Sudarshan Ghule threatened, 'Fulfil Walmik Anna's demand and meet him. Do not start the work till then.'

Avadda Energy’s land acquisition officer Shivaji Thopte was abused and beaten up, threatening to pay Rs 2 crore or else the company would be closed. Thereafter, the company employees called and informed the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh about the incident. Following this, Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh went to the site and requested Sudarshan Ghule and his associates, 'Don't close the company. Let people get employment.' At that time, since Sudarshan Ghule was at the forefront of demanding extortion, he threatened sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, saying that he would not leave him alive.

On the afternoon of November 29, 2024, Walmik Karad, Vishnu Chate, Sudarshan Ghule, Prateek Ghule, Sudhir Sangle and Krishna Andhale held a meeting at Vishnu Chate's office in Kej and demanded that Avaada Energy should pay Rs 2 crore. They hatched a conspiracy on the recovery of ransom and also how to deal with sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

According to the charge sheet, Santosh Deshmukh was abducted from the Dongaon toll plaza on December 9 last year and murdered. Since the charge sheet was filed in the court within 80 days, it will now be difficult for the accused to get bail, said the police sources. The government recently appointed senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as special prosecutor in the case.

