Bear attacks in Japan hit record high

Tokyo, Sep 11 (IANS) A record number of bear attacks occurred across Japan from April to July this year, local media reported.

Fifty-three cases of injuries were reported across the country, including 15 in Iwate Prefecture, nine in Akita Prefecture, and seven in Fukushima Prefecture, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing Japan's environment ministry, a record high since records began in fiscal 2007.

A man died in a bear attack in Horokanai Town in Hokkaido in May, it added.

More bears are likely to appear in residential areas in the Tohoku region this autumn in search of food as acorns that make up the bears' diet are scarce in their natural habitat in the region, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the NHK report.

Ministry officials called on people to stay calm and walk away quietly if they encounter a bear at a distance while advising people to keep looking at the bear as they slowly walk away and not to run when they notice a bear nearby.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.