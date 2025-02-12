Be kind, says Ravi Mohan

Chennai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actor Ravi Mohan, who has a number of films lined up next, has appealed to fans and film buffs to do whatever it is that they do with kindness this year.

The actor posted a video clip on his Instagram timeline. In the video, the actor , who recently changed his name from Jayam Ravi to Ravi Mohan, is seen seated inside an aeroplane.

Ravi said, "The year 2025 began and already a month has passed. Or I can say, it's (time has) flown. This year, whatever it is you do, do it peacefully, happily and patiently. I believe all of you are happy and peaceful.”

He then went on to add, “Also, this year, no matter what you do, do it with love and kindness. Be kind.”

Ravi has been in the news for all the right reasons in recent times. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon recently disclosed in an interview to a YouTube channel that he was in talks with Vetrimaran to direct his story in which Jayam Ravi would play the lead.

Not just that, the actor has director Ganesh K Babu’s upcoming film called ‘Karathey Babu’, that has raised huge expecatations.

Ravi Mohan will be seen playing a politician called Shanmugha Babu/ Karathey Babu representing the R K Nagar constituency in the film. Directed by the immensely talented Ganesh K Babu, whose film Dada took the Tamil film industry by storm, Karthey Babu has cinematography by Ezhil Arasu, music by Sam C S and editing by Kathiresh Alagesan.

Well known director Rathna Kumar has co-written the script of this film, which features Daudee Jiwal as the female lead.

That apart, Ravi Mohan will be seen playing the antagonist in director Sudha Kongara’s eagerly awaited period film, Parasakthi, featuring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

