'BBOTT2': Pooja Bhatt gets evicted, calls Bebika her 'warrior princess'

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) The Grand Finale of the second season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has begun and it’s proving to be a gala affair for contestants and the audience alike. Actress-director Pooja Bhatt, became the first finalist to get evicted from ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’. During the Grand Finale, Pooja called housemate Bebika Dhurve her “Warrior Princess”.

The two have developed a good camaraderie during the 8 weeks of the show’s runtime. Pooja and Bebika also performed to songs like ‘Aga Bai’ and ‘Hawa Hawai’. The two began their performance as Pooja said, “Koi bole ya na bole main toh bathroom saaf kar k hi rahungi”. While Bebika got on with her “Boti Boti” phrase.

Salman also praised Pooja’s efforts as he said that this is the first time when he has seen such a clean washroom in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. He said that it should not be considered a below par job because no work is big or small. HE said that he himself has cleaned the ‘Bigg Boss’ washroom as he used to do the same in his boarding school for the seniors and also during his jail time.

He said, "This season will be remembered as Pooja Bhatt's season. You've managed to touch everyone's hearts with your wisdom and presence.You entered the house with under 1 million followers and after a long hiatus, but still, you managed to make your presence felt. You had made my work easier in the house."

Sporting a burnt orange jacket, a cream coloured t-shirt and a pair of denims, the Bollywood superstar looked dapper.

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.