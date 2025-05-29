Bayern sign Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen on free transfer

Munich, May 29 (IANS) Bayern Munich have signed defender Jonathan Tah on a free transfer from Bayer Leverkusen. The 29-year-old, who has been given a contract until June 30, 2029, will wear the number four shirt at FC Bayern.

"Traditionally, the four is the number of uncompromising centre-halves. It stands for sturdiness, tackling strength and leadership skills – qualities that characterise Tah. It is the symbol of stability in defence, worn by the player who holds everything together at the back and, when in doubt, goes where it hurts," the Bundesliga club said in a release.

Hamburg-born Tah undertook his first steps in professional football when he joined the Hamburger SV academy in 2009, aged 13. He made his first-team debut in August 2013 at the age of 17 years, five months and 23 days, making him the youngest debutant in the Hanseatic club’s history at the time.

After 20 senior appearances, the centre-back joined Fortuna Dusseldorf on a season-long loan, where he made 23 appearances, before signing for Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the 2015/16 campaign. He played 402 times for the Werkself (18 goals, 13 assists) and won the double of the Bundesliga and DFB Cup in 2024 as well as the Supercup.

For Germany, Tah made his debut in March 2016 and has since taken part in the European Championships in 2016 and 2024, earning 35 caps in total. He previously captained both the U19 and U21 national teams.

"I'm very happy to be at FC Bayern. I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we’re successful as a team and win lots of trophies together," Tah said.

Christoph Freund, sporting director said, "In Jonathan Tah we’ve acquired a player with international experience and quality, who won’t need much time to establish himself in our defence. He’ll be a good and important addition for us with his technical qualities as well as his manner and the way he leads."

