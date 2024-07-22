Bashir's record five-wicket haul seals victory for England at Trent Bridge

Nottingham, July 21 (IANS) Shoaib Bashir spearheaded England to a remarkable 241-runs victory over the West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge, sealing the win within four days.

Bashir's sensational five-wicket haul, his first on English soil, etched his name into the history books as he became the youngest England bowler to achieve such a feat in a men's Test at home. At just 20 years and 282 days old, Bashir broke the record previously held by the legendary James Anderson, now just-retired, who once dazzled English cricket with his seam bowling.

The hosts, already 1-0 up in the series for the Richards-Botham Trophy, were in a strong position after centuries from Joe Root and Harry Brook propelled them to a total of 425 in their second innings after scoring 416 in the first inning. It was the first time in England's history that they scored 400 runs in both innings of a Test, setting an imposing target of 385 for the West Indies.

The West Indies, facing a daunting chase on a flat batting track, began their innings with cautious optimism. Openers Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis made a promising start, taking their team to 61 without loss. However, the introduction of Chris Woakes and Bashir into the attack quickly dismantled any hopes the visitors had of staging a comeback.

Woakes struck first, removing Louis with a delivery that found the edge and landed safely in the hands of the wicketkeeper. Bashir then joined the fray, inducing a rash shot from Kirk McKenzie that resulted in a sharp catch behind the stumps by Jamie Smith. The West Indies soon found themselves in dire straits, losing five wickets for just 21 runs in the space of 35 balls.

Bashir's spell was nothing short of magical. He dismissed first-innings centurion Kavem Hodge lbw, and in quick succession, sent Alick Athanaze back to the pavilion with a delivery that turned sharply and caught the edge, with Joe Root making no mistake at slip. By the end of his third over, Bashir had remarkable figures of 3 for 8.

Mark Wood, known for his blistering pace, added to the West Indies' woes by dismissing Kevin Sinclair with a short ball that reared up unexpectedly, catching the wristband of Sinclair's glove and being taken at second slip. Joshua Da Silva, who had played a commendable innings in the first innings, tried to counter-attack but fell to Gus Atkinson, who trapped him lbw with a delivery that jagged back in.

The end was swift and decisive. After Jason Holder briefly resisted with some powerful strokes, including a six and a four, Bashir delivered a gem that turned in sharply, beating Holder's edge and rattling the stumps. Bashir then wrapped up the innings by bowling Shamar Joseph with a fuller delivery on middle stump.

England's victory by 241 runs gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with Bashir's performance standing out as a highlight. His 5 for 41 was a career-defining moment, showcasing his potential as a future star for England.

Earlier, Joe Root and Harry Brook had laid the foundation for England's dominance. Root's serene 122, his 32nd Test century, and Brook's composed 109, his first Test century on home soil, anchored England's innings. The pair added 198 runs for the fourth wicket, building on the solid platform set by Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett, who had both passed fifty and put on a 119-run partnership.

The West Indies had brief moments of hope, with Jayden Seales leading their bowling attack and taking four crucial wickets. However, their efforts were in vain as England's batsmen piled on the runs, with Root and Brook's centuries ensuring a substantial lead.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.