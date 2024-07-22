'In best interests of party, country': Biden says dropping out of US Presidential race (Lead)

Washington, July 21 (IANS) Months before the 2024 Presidential election, US President Joe Biden on Sunday announced that he was dropping out of the race "in the best interest of my party and the country".

In a letter posted to his social media account, Biden, 81, said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as President.

"And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term", he said adding that he would address the nation on the matter next week.

President Biden thanked his Vice President Kamala Harris - who was tipped as his successor should he withdraw from the race, saying she was an "extraordinary partner".

"And let me express my heartfelt appreciation for the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me," his statement added.

"I believe today and always have: that there is nothing America can’t do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."

Biden's sudden move follows pressure on him by many sections of the party seeking that he withdraw on health grounds, in the wake of his dismal performance in the first debate with former President Donald Trump. However, he had resisted the calls that he quit, saying that only the "Lord Almighty" could make him withdraw.

He is currently isolating in his home in Delaware after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

