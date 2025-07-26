Bangladesh: Three more dengue patients die, death toll in 2025 rises to 73

Dhaka, July 26 (IANS) Three more people have died due to dengue in Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in 2025 to 73, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) detailed on Saturday.

The latest fatalities from dengue were reported in areas under the Chattogram Division (outside City Corporation) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). During the 24-hour period, 331 new dengue patients were hospitalized in Bangladesh, raising the total number of cases in 2025 to 19,120, Bangladesh-based United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

A total of 132 cases have been recorded in Barishal Division (outside City Corporation), 73 in Dhaka Division (outside City Corporation), 47 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 30 in Chattogram Division (outside City Corporation), 28 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 18 in Khulna Division (outside City Corporation), 3 in Mymensingh (outside City Corporation).

In 2025, dengue claimed the lives of 575 people in Bangladesh. The total number of dengue cases reached 101,214 while 100,040 patients recovered, according to DGHS data.

Earlier on July 9, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Abu Jafor said the nature of dengue has changed, making it more challenging to conduct treatment of patients. While addressing a meeting at the DGHS conference room in Mohakhali, he said, "The current strain of dengue is no longer manageable the way it used to be. Many patients are quickly becoming critically ill."

Jafor stated, "“More patients are now coming with severe symptoms that require close monitoring and intensive care. In this context, portable ultrasound and bedside hematocrit machines are crucial for quick diagnosis and effective treatment decisions." He noted that these tools help to carry out clinical procedures faster and reduce complications by enabling faster diagnosis. He advised people to remain vigilant and seek medical attention without delay in the case of fever.

During the event, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Bangladesh office provided essential medical equipment to support dengue management efforts in Bangladesh. WHO Bangladesh handed over 1,600 units of dengue management-related medical supplies, 21 bedside hematocrit machines and eight portable ultrasound machines to the DGHS. WHO representatives reiterated their commitment to supporting Bangladesh in its fight against dengue.

