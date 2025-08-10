Bangladesh: Students block Dhaka-Barishal highway for fourth consecutive day

Dhaka, Aug 10 (IANS) Traffic movement on Dhaka-Barishal highway remained disrupted for fourth consecutive day on Sunday as students continued to block highway for their three-point demand, including end of syndication in the health sector, the media reported.

Vehicular movement between Barishal and six southern districts was suspended after the students placed barricades at Nathullabad Bus Terminal area at around 11:30 a.m. (Bangladesh time). The protesters also shouted slogans in support of their demands, United News of Bangladesh reported.

Clashes erupted between the members of law enforcement agencies and the students after the former tried to remove the blockade at the highway. Vehicles remained stranded on both sides of the highway due to the blockade, causing inconvenience to commuters.

Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said discussions were being held to resolve the issue. The protesters have been holding demonstrations for the 15 days against ‘irregularities’ and ‘mismanagement’ in the healthcare sector in Bangladesh.

Traffic movement remained disrupted on Dhaka-Barishal highway on Saturday as students blocked the highway for the third consecutive day for raising their three-point demand.

The students reached the highway at Nathullabad Bus Terminal area at 11:30 am (local time), suspending traffic movement between Barishal and six southern parts of Bangladesh.

Several members of law enforcement agencies were deployed in the area. Vehicles remained stranded on the highway due to the blockade. Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station, said police are attempting to resolve the issue immediately. Earlier on Friday, the protesters blocked the highway for 7.5 hours to raise their demands.

Earlier on Thursday, Mohiuddin Rony, a student, said "Due to syndicates in government hospitals, people are not getting proper treatment. This syndicates in the health sector must be dismantled. After ten days of protests, today we have been compelled to block the highway," United News of Bangladesh reported. Another student, Riazul Alam, said that they will not return home until reforms in the health sector are made.

