Bangladesh: Communal terrorists orchestrating planned terror attacks against Hindu community

Dhaka, July 31 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League party on Thursday strongly condemned the recent heinous attack on the Hindu community in Rangpur district's Gangachara, highlighting the current lawlessness that prevails in the entire country under the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

"With direct support and patronage from the Nazi Yunus clique, communal terrorists have been orchestrating such shameful acts of terror in a planned manner. As part of this ongoing pattern, an attack has been carried out on the Hindu community in Gangachara Upazila of Rangpur district. The terrorism, violence, and oppression inflicted upon the Hindu and other religious communities under this illegitimate regime are inconceivable in any civilized state governed by the rule of law," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

"Since the forceful seizure of state power by the illegal occupier, extremist, communal, militant-terrorist clique led by the murderer-Nazi-fascist Yunus and his cohorts, indiscriminate oppression has been unleashed upon leaders and activists of the Awami League. Alongside this, widespread attacks, vandalism, looting, and arson have been carried out targetting members of the Hindu and other minority communities and their homes," the statement added

The party sharply criticised the despicable attack, stating that "these illegal occupiers — the murderer-Nazi Yunus group — openly harbor and protect extremist communal terrorists."

"As such, they will not ensure proper justice. On the contrary, because of their shelter and support, incidents of communal terrorism will continue to occur, as they always have," the Awami League stated.

The Awami League highlighted that under the Yunus regime, members of the Hindu community across the country are facing extreme insecurity as if they are exiled in their own homeland.

It stated that many are being forced to abandon their ancestral homes and the "illegal, occupying, murderous-Nazi Yunus group" will show no accountability to the people.

"To them, human life and dignity have no value. Therefore, we call upon the people of this country to stand united and resist this extremist communal force and its patrons. From your respective positions, uphold mutual solidarity and play a leading role in building a society of harmony and brotherhood," the Awami League emphasised.

Earlier this week, the Human Rights Congress for Bangladesh Minorities (HRCBM) raised serious concerns after violent mobs allegedly attacked, looted, and vandalised at least 21 homes belonging to Hindu families in Gangachara, Rangpur district.

The human rights body mentioned that the violence on July 27–28 followed a blasphemy allegation against a 17-year-old Hindu boy who is already in police custody.

"A devastating episode of communal violence has forced scores of Hindu families to flee their homes in Rangpur’s Gangachara upazila after a 17-year-old Hindu boy was arrested over a Facebook post allegedly defaming the Prophet of Islam. What followed was not an isolated expression of anger but an organized campaign of pillaging, fear, and displacement," read a statement issued by HRCBM.

"Over the course of two days, mobs rampaged through the Hindu-majority area of Aldadpur village, targetting homes, looting valuables, and terrorizing residents. Local accounts indicate that between 14 and 21 houses were attacked. Eyewitnesses describe the scene as chaotic and violent, with law enforcement either arriving too late or unable to control the crowd,” the statement added.

