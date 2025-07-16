Bangladesh: Awami League slams military action against civilians in Gopalganj

Dhaka, July 16 (IANS) As thousands rallied in Gopalganj district on Wednesday against the "state-sponsored repression" unleashed by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh, the Awami League party slammed the country's military for terrorising the citizens with a ruthless crackdown.

"Amid total impunity, members of Bangladesh Army can be seen torturing and dragging down a civilian in Gopalganj, to instill a climate of fear across the nation. The ill-fated civilian was among thousands who took to the streets to protest against state-sponsored repression by Yunus regime, including extrajudicial killing, arbitrary arrests, detention, rise in crime wave and the latest plot to wipe out symbols associated with the founding father of the country Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from his birthplace Gopalganj," read a statement issued by the Awami League.

"We condemn in strongest terms the continuous patronage by the armed forces against their total inaction in face crime wave perpetrated by Yunus-sponsored mob backed by Islamists when historic Dhanmondi 32, where the founding father was assassinated, was demolished by mob and people are killed on streets for refusal to pay extortion. We assert that by involving with this brutal crackdown, Bangladesh Army showed it has forsaken its neutrality," the Awami League stated.

In February, a large group of protesters vandalised and set on fire Bangladesh founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence in Dhaka during a live online address of his daughter and former Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina.

The angry mob vandalised the memorial and residence of Hasina's father, located at Dhanmondi 32 in Bangladesh, demanding a ban on the party he had founded, the Awami League.

The Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) also rechristened different roads, buildings, and structures previously named after Bangabandhu Mujibur Rahman, his family members, and leaders of the Awami League. Bangabandhu Avenue has now been renamed as Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue, according to an order issued by the DSCC.

About 1500 sculptures, murals, and memorials have been vandalised, set on fire, and uprooted all over the country since the Yunus government came to power in August 2024 after the fall of the Awami League government led by former Prime Minister Hasina.

Furthermore, several Awami League leaders were brutally attacked and killed after the ouster of Hasina with many party leaders and supporters facing severe assault and mob violence over the past few months.

