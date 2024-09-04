'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant' actress Ridhima Pandit is back to her favourite place

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) Actress Ridhima Pandit has visited her college after almost two decades, and has shared a glimpse of being the 'guest of honor' in her alma mater.

Taking to Instagram, Ridhima, who has 2.3 million followers, shared a Reel video in which we can see her wearing a sleeveless blue dress. She has kept her makeup all natural, and tied her hair in a ponytail.

The video has a tagline, which reads as: "Went back to my college after two decades... but this time as their 'guest of honor'...look at these excited faces...They (the gen-z) were so eager and lovely. Loved interacting with them, college ke din yaad aa gaye. If you are watching this video and are in college, remember these are the best days of your life... live em up, live em well."

The Reel is captioned as: "Went back to my college today. After almost two decades.. but this time as their Guest of Honor... wow what a feeling so much Nostalgia. It all feels like 'bas kal hi ki toh baat hai', I was standing where these kids are today...our bright future."

The post further read: "Told them a little about how I was as a student, told them not to bunk their classes even though I did bunk mine, but I turned out Fine I guess... Fine enough to be invited back as their guest of honor .. so just parted with one advice.. that these are the best days of their lives and that they must live it up ... hai ki nahi? #backtocollege #collegelife #nostalgia #mithibaikshitij".

Ridhima started her career as a model, and made her acting debut in 2016 with the sitcom 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant'. The show featured Karan Grover in the lead.

She was then seen playing various characters in the comedy show 'The Drama Company'. It featured comedians Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra, Sudesh Lehri, and Sanket Bhosale.

Ridhima also hosted 'Dance Champions', and was the second runner up in the stunt reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'. The season was won by Punit Pathak.

She essayed the role of Amrita in 'Haiwaan: The Monster'. It starred Param Singh, and Ankit Mohan.

The 34-year-old was last seen in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

