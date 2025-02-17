BAFTAs: Ariana Grande sizzles in pretty pink gown at the red carpet

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Singer-actress Ariana Grande rocked the ongoing edition of the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday with another enchanting look. The ‘Wicked’ star, who's been recognised throughout this year's awards season for her role as Glinda, continued her streak of high-fashion looks at the 2025 BAFTA Awards in London.

Ariana has been nominated in the BAFTA for supporting actress, reports ‘People’ magazine.

She arrived at the BAFTAs in a pretty pink and black gown that brought all the drama. Her plunging dress featured a black bodice and voluminous peachy-pink skirt with a gathered waistline.

As per ‘People’, the sides of the bodice also dipped low enough to show off plenty of Grande's tattoos. The actress accessorised with dazzling jewelry, including a diamond necklace and pearl earrings.

She kept her glam peachy pink to match her dress and slicked her hair back off her face with a little black bow.

Grande, 31, kicked off her parade of awards show looks at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 3, where she turned heads in a custom Louis Vuitton bubble ball gown that seemingly nodded to Glinda's favorite mode of transportation.

Two days later, she, alongside her mom Joan, attended the 2025 Golden Globes in a pastel yellow strapless column gown originally from Hubert de Givenchy's 1966 Haute Couture collection.

It was purchased by Rita Watnick-owned LILY et Cie. Speaking with Variety on the red carpet, Grande, who was styled by Mimi Cuttrell, said the look was inspired by the yellow brick road, a famous symbol of both ‘Wicked’ and ‘The Wizard of Oz’.

An archivist from the French label shared in a press release that the beaded ensemble first debuted during the Audrey Hepburn era, which led many to believe that perhaps Grande was not only channeling the Good Witch, but also the Hollywood icon.

