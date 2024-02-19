BAFTA Awards: Mia McKenna-Bruce beats Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri in Rising Star category

London, Feb 19 (IANS) Mia McKenna-Bruce has beaten names such as Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi and Sophie Wilde as she was honoured with the Rising Star Award at the BAFTAs.

McKenna-Bruce, 26, who grew up in Kent, received the nomination for her role as Tara in Molly Manning Walker's 'How to Have Sex'.

According to bbc.com, The Rising Star award is the only prize to be nominated by the public and has been running since 2005. Previous winners of the award include Daniel Kaluuya and Kristen Stewart.

'How To Have Sex' is about three British teenage girls who go on a rites-of-passage holiday -- drinking, clubbing and hooking up, in what should be the best summer of their lives.

At the BAFTA awards, "Oppenheimer" leads the nominations with 13, followed by "Poor Things" with 11. Both are up for best film. Christopher Nolan was just named the best director for the Cillian Murphy-starrer.

"Poor Things" is competing for adapted screenplay, in addition to leading actress Emma Stone and outstanding British film, reports variety.com.

