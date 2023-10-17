Badshah: Eager to discover India's future rap icons with 'MTV Hustle 03'

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Rapper and singer Badshah, who is all set to take the charge once again for the rap reality television show ‘MTV Hustle 03 Represent’ shared his excitement to return to the battleground, and said he can't wait for the country's next wave of rap sensations to be discovered.

The show is all set to bring the unprecedented rap sounds from all corners of India. Representing the country’s youth, this season’s definitive clarion call, ‘India Ab Tumhari Baari’, the show urges everyone to proudly celebrate their ideologies, beliefs, issues, music, passion, culture, hood, stories, and identity.

Talking about the same, Badshah said: “It is India’s only desi hip-hop stage, that represents the dreams and aspirations of the Indian youth. I’m excited to return to the battleground.”

The rapper added: “I can't wait for the country's next wave of rap sensations to be discovered.”

To hone talent and create industry-ready professionals, Indian rap powerhouses and Squad Bosses -- Dee MC, Dino James, and EPR are set to return to the blazing battleground.

Commenting on the new season, Dee MC, of Dee MC Dynamites, said: "I have always believed that rap is a celebration of individuality and self-expression. The diversity and competition are something to watch out for.”

Dino James, of Dino Warriors, shared: “It’s overwhelming to see the fandom that MTV Hustle has garnered, truly becoming a radical stimulus for India’s phenomenal rap talent.”

EPR of EPR Rebels, whose protege had won ‘MTV Hustle 2.0’, commented, “At the heart of Rap music, is storytelling. I believe conscious poetry can change the world. Especially desi hip-hop, that has always followed its own trajectory.”

The super-talented rap virtuoso, Ikka will also join the squad bosses this year.

Ikka, leading Ikka Gangstars, said: “While I came on the show last season as a guest and got a glimpse of the impressive talent, I’m super excited to debut as a Squad Boss and be right in the middle of all the action. It’s game time.”

The show will bring to fans rap talent with varying degrees of experience, forte and prowess, all competing on the same stage as equals. Contestants will also get to show their mettle in front of celebrity guests who will grace the new season.

Elevating the musical spectrum will be Karan Kanchan, the multi-genre music producer in Indian Hip-hop whose biggest tracks include ‘Baazigar’, ‘Satya’ and ‘Aane De’.

He said: “The talent is exceptional, Unique and from places you won't expect from and I’m excited for audiences to discover their new playlist favourites.”

True to the theme of India representation, music producer Anurag Saikia of ‘Panchayat’ fame will bring sounds from the heartlands of the country that will be relatable to the youth.

He shared: “This upcoming season of MTV Hustle promises to captivate audiences with a remarkable portrayal of India's diverse musical influences and history, ensuring fans are in for a delightful experience about our rich musical culture”.

Audiences can expect meticulously designed cutting-edge graphics, a concert-like vibe, and state-of-the-art acoustics. Musically inclusive, the songs will also feature regional, folk, Bollywood influences and unplugged versions, all of which will be available on multiple platforms including ‘kaan phod’ music.

The latest season will also have higher stakes for the Squad Bosses, who will battle it out with 16 contestants for the ultimate glory.

Each week, fans will witness epic rap performances from the squads, wherein ‘banger’ tracks will get the much-coveted Radio Hit from Badshah.

It will air on MTV and JioCinema from October 21.

