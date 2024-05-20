'Bad politicians created by people who go on a picnic on Voting Day': Paresh Rawal

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) National Award-winning actor Paresh Rawal and filmmakers Nikhil Advani and Kunal Kohli exercised their right to vote in Mumbai on Monday morning.

Before going to vote, Rawal took to X and urged his followers to "Plz remember and vote."

He then had this to say: "Bad politicians are not born… They are created… Created by the good people who go on a Picnic on Voting Day!"

Also seen casting his vote was Asit Kumar Modi, producer-director of India's longest-running TV show, 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', at the Jamnabai Narsee School at Vile Parle (West).

Both Kunal Kohli and Nikhil Advani, who's co-producing the much anticipated OTT series 'Freedom At Midnight', cast their vote at St Anne's High School in Bandra.

Earlier, Advani had re-tweeted a leading media personality's prediction that the Mumbai Lok Sabha races this year will be the tightest since 2004.

