Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter accused of sexually assaulting woman, giving her STDs

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Nick Carter is facing charges of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman. The woman also claimed in a new lawsuit that she contracted STDs that led to cervical cancer.

In her lawsuit, Laura Penly alleged that the Backstreet Boys performer, 45, sexually assaulted her in approximately 2004 when she was around 19 years old, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Carter denied the allegations in a statement released by his lawyers. Penly alleges that their interactions with one another took place around December 2004 to February 2005 for a “sexually intimate relationship and (they) would see each other approximately every few weeks” when she visited Los Angeles.

As per ‘People’, Penly claimed the sex was consensual at least three times before things allegedly took a turn while at his Hollywood apartment. Though she claims to have asked him to wear a condom, the plaintiff alleged Carter “refused,” instead leading her to think “he was ‘clean’ of sexually transmittable diseases”.

According to the lawsuit, Penly alleged that prior to her interactions with Carter, she never had unprotected sex with anyone.

She alleged that in early 2005, she’d gone to his apartment once again, but only with the hope of watching movies with the singer. The lawsuit alleges Carter “told her no because the only reason she was there was to have sex”.

Penly’s lawsuit, accessed by ‘People’, alleges that the sexual assault “forcefully” happened on his bed, despite her “saying ‘no’ multiple times”. Carter allegedly “failed to use protection to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted infections to” Penly.

As per her lawsuit, the woman says she was instructed to keep the assault a secret since no one would believe her anyway. However, a few months later, Carter allegedly apologized and she went to see him again where she alleges she was sexually assaulted for a second time.

She claims she has also been harassed by Carter’s fans after she testified against him at a deposition. Due to Carter’s “willful and conscious disregard” for her safety, Penly is seeking damages in excess of $15,000 and is demanding a jury trial.

