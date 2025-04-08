B Praak: With ‘Mera Yaar’, I wanted to create something timeless

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) B Praak has joined hands with singer Dilnoor for a heartfelt track titled “Mera Yaar”. The playback singer-songwriter and music composer said that with the song, he wanted to create something timeless.

With Dilnoor’s voice and B Praak’s touch, “Mera Yaar” captures the depth of love, longing, and devotion.

B Praak said: "Music has the power to revive emotions, to make you yearn for a love lost or dream of one yet to come.”

He added: “With Mera Yaar, I wanted to create something timeless—a melody that doesn’t just play in the background but stays in your heart. Dilnoor’s voice brings out every bit of emotion we poured into it."

Reflecting on the song, Dilnoor shared: "Mera Yaar song is about completely surrendering yourself to your loved ones.Every word and every note carries a part of me, and I hope listeners don’t just hear the song but feel and relive those emotions through it."

Just last month, B Praak released a new song titled ‘Mahakaal’. The singer said that song resonated in the soul, and ignited a connection with Lord Shiva.

With high-end VFX, cinematic grandeur, and soul-stirring intensity, Mahakaal takes devotional music to an unprecedented level. This is a thunderbolt of a song, pulsating with power, emotion, and devotion, and it promises to leave listeners with goosebumps and an awakened sense of faith.

Talking about the same, B Praak had said, “Music has always had the power to touch hearts, but this time, it’s something far greater. This is not just about melody or lyrics, it’s about channeling divine energy and surrendering to something beyond us”.

He further mentioned, “Every note, every beat, and every visual in this song carries the weight of devotion and the power of faith. We wanted to create something that isn’t just heard but is deeply felt, a song that resonates in the soul and ignites a connection with Lord Shiva himself”.

“For the one who has given us everything, no tribute will ever be enough. But this is our offering, our way of expressing gratitude through music. The energy, emotions, and scale of Mahakaal are beyond anything I’ve ever worked on.”

B Praak said that it is more than just a song, it’s an experience, a movement, a force that will awaken something profound in those who listen.

