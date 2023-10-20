Ayushi Khurana on 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa': It reflects sentiments of many young girls

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Ayushi Khurana is all set to play Pallavi in the upcoming family drama 'Aangan - Aapno Kaa', and has called it an extremely progressive and relatable character.

'Aangan - Aapno Kaa' is an endearing story of a daughter who is determined to fulfill her duties towards her father indefinitely. A contemporary family drama, the show also promises to be a heartwarming journey of a daughter with a unique perspective on marriage.

Ayushi will play Pallavi Sharma, the youngest among three daughters of Jaidev Sharma (played by Mahesh Thakur). Pallavi is an independent woman, a talented chef, and an extraordinary daughter who deeply cares for her father and is always there for him.

While fulfilling her duties towards her father, Pallavi also supports a different approach towards marriage.

Talking about the same, Ayushi said: "My character Pallavi is extremely progressive and relatable. She loves her father immensely and is committed towards taking care of him. She believes that nothing can come her way of fulfilling her duties towards her father, not even marriage."

"I am delighted to be a part of this show that reflects the sentiments of many young girls who have to choose between their new family and their parents post marriage," she shared.

The show will soon air on Sony SAB.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.