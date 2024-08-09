Ayush Shrivastava is chuffed to play a 'modern thinker' in ‘Shamshaan Champa’

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Ayush Shrivastava, who is all set to play the lead role of Vikram in the upcoming supernatural show 'Shamshaan Champa', called his character a 'modern thinker' firmly rooted in science and logic.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Ayush said: "Vikram is a modern thinker firmly rooted in science and logic, which resonates with many of us in today's world. His journey, shaped by past trauma and his overprotective nature towards his family, adds a rich layer to his character."

"Despite his family's deep-rooted belief in the supernatural, Vikram's firm refusal to accept anything beyond logic makes him a fascinating character. However, his world turns upside down when he meets Champa. I am thrilled to bring Vikram's story to life... I can't wait for the audience to experience the thrilling supernatural saga 'Shamshaan Champa'," he added.

Produced by Gul Khan and also starring Monalisa, Inderjeet Modi, and Trupti Mishra in key roles, the show has already created a buzz.

The new teaser offers glimpses into the lives of Vikram, Champa (played by Trupti), and Mohini (played by Monalisa), weaving a darker narrative as it unfolds. We see Mohini's hidden motives as she traps Vikram, while Champa appears as a 'dayaan'. Will she be able to save Vikram or will she join Mohini in her quest?

Earlier, 'Bigg Boss 10' fame Monalisa had talked about joining the show, saying, "I have played multiple roles in the past, many of which were evil or negative characters. So adding Mohini, the 'daayan', to the mix felt natural.

"The show's storyline is unique... It really piqued my curiosity about how it will unfold. Playing Mohini will be different since her looks, traits, and strategies will not follow the usual approach, and I’m very excited about that."

'Shamshaan Champa' will air on Shemaroo Umang from August 20.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.