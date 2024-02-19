Ayesha Takia slams trolls for attacking her looks

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Actress Ayesha Takia, who was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, has slammed trolls who attacked her for her looks.

As she checked-in at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport recently, her photos and videos went viral, with a certain section of Internet users commenting on the actress’ looks. Many trolls commented on her pictures accusing her of having plastic surgery and using botox.

However, the actress decided to school the trolls as she took a stand for herself on social media and said she would not be returning to films any time soon.

The actress took to her Instagram and penned a long note. The actress revealed in her post that she was on her way to Goa for a medical emergency.

She wrote: “Need to say this, I rushed to Goa two days ago… Had a medical emergency in my family... My sister has literally been in the hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks.”

She went on to clarify that she won't be making her comeback in Bollywood, as she wrote: “Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how ppl think I should have looked and don't. Literally get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...So chill.. Pls feel free to not care about me at all (sic).”

She further mentioned: “Expecting a girl whose mostly been seen in her teens to look identical even after 15 years...How unrealistic and ridiculous are these ppl...Lol please find better things to do with ur time rather than pick apart good looking women, I'm blessed with a fabulous life and do not need your opinions, save it for those interested. I'm sending back all your shitty energy. Do better ppl, get a hobby, eat a fun meal, talk to ur friend, smile, whatever it takes to not feel so unhappy that u need to tell a gorgeous happy woman how she's not looking like u wanted.”

