Awami League leaders placed under police remand in Bangladesh

Dhaka, June 18 (IANS) In the continuing crackdown on Awami League, several leaders of the party were on Wednesday placed under police remand for interrogation by the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

A Bangladesh court on Wednesday ordered an 18-day remand for Zafar Alam, former Member of Parliament and Awami League President of Chakaria Upazila, in connection with seven separate cases. The order was issued by Chakaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Anwarul Kabir following petitions filed by investigation officers, local media reported.

Following the order, a number of Awami League leaders and activists took out a protest march in the Moghbazar area of Chakaria Municipality, alleging that Alam was harassed and arrested on false charges.

"Zafar Alam was taken to Chakaria Court for remand hearing amidst tight security arrangements. The army, RAB and police have set up a tight security perimeter at various levels around the court. Due to the rain in the morning and the strict action taken by the law enforcement agencies, no chaotic situation was created," Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo quoted Chakaria Senior Judicial Magistrate Court Police Inspector Anwar Hossain as saying.

In a separate development, a Dhaka court on Wednesday ordered a five-day remand for former Law Minister Anisul Haque. It also ordered a three-day remand for former Public Works Minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain in connection with separate cases.

Haque was arrested on August 11, 2024 after the fall of the former Awami League government in a violent uprising. Later, Mosharraf Hossain and Turin Afroz, the former prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal, were also arrested.

In addition, the Bangladesh People's Party (BPP) Chairman, Babul Sardar Chakhari, was remanded for three days of police interrogation.

The former Law Minister was put on remand following a police application in connection with a murder case filed at Shahbagh Police Station.

According to media reports, the police produced Mosharraf Hossain and Babul Sardar Chakhari in court seeking a seven-day remand for questioning in an attempt to murder case filed at Paltan Police Station. Later, the court granted a three-day remand for interrogation.

The Muhammad Yunus-led administration has issued several arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her family members, and Awami League supporters.

Analysts reckon the developments as a major political vendetta being pursued by the interim government led by Yunus as several cases were filed against the former PM and her supporters on frivolous grounds, immediately after her ouster in August 2024.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

