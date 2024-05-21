AVPL International, IFFCO partner for drone spraying on 50 lakhs acre of farmland

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Drone company AVPL International on Tuesday announced a collaboration with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to begin drone spray operations across an expansive 50 lakh acres, spanning eight states including Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

The partnership promises to revolutionise the distribution of agricultural products, potentially boosting crop yields by up to 20 per cent while also reducing environmental impact.

The initiative will drive substantial growth in agricultural productivity and sustainability across targeted regions.

"We are excited to join hands with IFFCO on this transformative journey. Our vision is to revolutionise agriculture through cutting-edge technology, and this partnership enables us to deliver advanced drone solutions to millions of farmers, thereby boosting productivity and championing sustainable farming practices," said Deep Sihag Sisai, Founder & Managing Director of AVPL International.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AVPL and IFFCO outlines a strategic roadmap for the phased deployment of drone spray operations, tailored to different crops and terrains, ensuring comprehensive and effective coverage across the targeted acreage.

The partnership, under the innovative "drones as a service" (DAAS) model, aims to make advanced drone technology accessible to farmers at an unprecedented scale.

With an estimated investment exceeding $50 million, supplemented by government subsidies, the initiative is poised to stimulate agricultural innovation and drive economic development in rural areas, paving the way for a surge in opportunities for employment in drone operations and maintenance, AVPL said.

Recently, the government's Namo Drone Didi initiative has trained several rural women to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes, which also targets to boost economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women.

The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers, and sowing seeds.

