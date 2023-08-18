Avika Gor: I love horror genre and how it has evolved over years

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actress Avika Gor has revealed that she loves the horror genre and said that she was aware of that would come by working in ‘1920 - Horrors of the Heart’ as it has been a popular franchise.

Along with Avika, the film stars Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, Ketki Kulkarni, Danish Pandor, Rupam Bhag, Amit Behl among others in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, director Krishna Bhatt said: “The 1920 franchise has been the first fan favourite horror film franchise and with this newest edition '1920 - Horrors of the Heart', we have tried to take it up a notch. While it felt like a big responsibility to live up to the expectations, we had a great cast and crew that eased the process for us.”

“Avika has been a loved face on Television, with this film, we have tried to show her in a completely different light. Now that film is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, a much wider audience will be able to watch it," he added.

Talking about her film, Avika said: "Playing Meghna was like diving into the unknown, a role that pushed my boundaries. I love the horror genre and how it has evolved over the years. I was aware of the fan following the 1920 franchise had and I knew the kind of pressure that would come with it but I was ready to take that challenge head-on."

“I am so grateful to get an opportunity to work with Mahesh Bhatt, Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt.”

Directed by Krishna, produced by Vikram Bhatt Productions and Houseful Motion Pictures PVT LTD, 1920 - Horrors of the Heart is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

