Aussie state issues public health alert as 2 measles cases confirmed

Sydney, July 22 (IANS) The health authority in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) issued a public health alert after two measles cases were confirmed.

NSW Health said on Friday in a statement that both cases of the same family contracted the disease overseas. They arrived in Sydney on July 14 and then visited several locations in the city while being infectious, Xinhua news agency reported.

People who were in the same locations as the cases have been urged to stay alert to signs and symptoms of measles until August 7 and check their vaccination status.

According to the statement, those most likely to be susceptible to measles are infants aged under 12 months who are too young to be vaccinated, anyone who is not fully vaccinated against the disease and people with a weakened immune system.

Symptoms of measles include fever, sore eyes and a cough followed three or four days later by a red, blotchy rash, which typically spreads from the head and neck to the rest of the body.

NSW Health also noted that measles cases have been reported in other states in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, measles warnings were triggered in Victoria and Queensland, as an infectious traveler returned to Melbourne Airport from overseas and later visited Brisbane.

