AU welcomes latest development between Congo, M23

Addis Ababa, July 20 (IANS) African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has welcomed the signing of a declaration of principles between the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) in Doha, Qatar, to end the conflict in the eastern DRC.

In a statement issued Saturday, Youssouf described the declaration as a "major milestone in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region."

Appreciating the invaluable contributions made by all stakeholders, including the regional facilitators from the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, Youssouf said the declaration offers a renewed hope for regional cooperation and sustainable peace.

The chairperson of the 55-member continental organisation also commended the spirit of dialogue, compromise, and political will demonstrated by the governments of the DRC and Rwanda, Xinhua news agency reported.

The AU remains fully committed to working with all stakeholders to support the successful implementation of the declaration and to contribute to sustainable peace, security, and development in the DRC and the region, the statement added.

The document, brokered by Qatar after months of discreet mediation, outlines a series of agreed-upon principles to guide further talks. While not a final peace deal, the declaration marks a key step toward a comprehensive agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatari minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the declaration reflects the parties' commitment to a peaceful settlement. He said Qatar remains committed to supporting the process to bring peace, development, and stability to the DRC people.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.