Attempt to influence judiciary, say Cong leaders on Rahul's conviction

New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Congress party on Thursday said that sentencing of MP Rahul Gandhi to two years of jail by a Surat district court in a defamation case is an attempt to "influence" the judiciary and that "democracy is in danger".

"There is an attempt to suppress the media, there is an attempt to influence the judiciary and they are taking action against the people of different political parties at this level," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said while reacting on the development.

"We keep saying our democracy is in danger as there is pressure on judiciary, ECI, ED and they're all misused. All decisions are made under influence. Such comments are common. Rahul Gandhi is a courageous man and only he can compete with NDA government," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he will speak on the matter only after seeing the order.

"I'll see the details of the order before I say anything. Whatever Rahul Gandhi speaks, it always affects Congress party and the entire nation in a negative way. Some Congress MPs told me that because of his attitude, Congress is suffering," Rijiju told mediapersons outside Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Surat District Court sentenced Gandhi to two years jail in a 2019 criminal defamation case filed against him for his alleged "Modi surname" remarks.

Moments later, the court granted him bail, and stayed its order for a period of 30 days so the Congress leader can appeal in a higher court.

