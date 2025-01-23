Atishi filed frivolous complaint, says Ramesh Bidhuri in letter to EC over intimidation row

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) BJP candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri, has filed a complaint with election officials, accusing AAP candidate and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena of making baseless allegations and employing hired workers to create disturbances in the constituency.

In his complaint, Bidhuri alleged, “Atishi Marlena has engaged paid workers from other Assembly constituencies for campaigning. These workers are causing public nuisance and misbehaving with my party workers. Sensing an imminent defeat, she has resorted to filing unfounded complaints to pressure the administration and intimidate my supporters with threats of false prosecution.”

Bidhuri emphasised that the Indian Constitution mandates free, fair, and transparent elections with a level playing field. He argued that CM Atishi’s allegations lacked substantiating evidence, such as audio-visual recordings or testimony from independent witnesses.

He specifically referred to a complaint filed by CM Atishi against his supporter, Manish Bidhuri. “The video she relies on does not show Manish Bidhuri present at the scene. Moreover, she has circulated a forged video to tarnish my image and influence the election. I have already lodged a complaint with the Kalkaji police station regarding this matter,” Bidhuri stated.

He further accused CM Atishi of using false complaints to disrupt the peaceful electoral environment, which he claimed violated the provisions of the BNS, 2024.

Bidhuri requested the Election Commission to instruct the Station House Officers (SHOs) of Govindpuri and Kalkaji to take action against individuals making false accusations.

The controversy revolves around a video circulated by CM Atishi, where she alleged that Bidhuri’s nephew had threatened AAP workers during a poll campaign. She also accused the police of coercing AAP workers into signing false statements.

Earlier speaking to IANS, Bidhuri said, "Atishi has no campaign workers and has failed to organise a single meeting in her constituency, especially in areas like Gali No. 8 to 16. The roads remain broken, and the sewers are neglected. If she had workers, she could produce at least one photograph from any meeting she has held."

He further criticised her approach, stating, "She has earned the nickname ‘cake minister’ for merely attending children’s birthday celebrations with cakes. That’s been her most visible activity in recent months."

The Congress has fielded Alka Lamba from Kalkaji making it into a three-cornered contest in this high-profile battle. Voting will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes is scheduled for February 8.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.